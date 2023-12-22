Nog lovers, a HomeState favorite is now available in a festive four-pack

What to Know Boozy Eggnog at HomeState restaurants

$60 for a four-pack; $20 single bottle

21+; available until the restaurants run out; HomeState is closed on Dec. 25 but open through 3 p.m. on Dec. 24

Cocktail enthusiasts can quickly name the swankiest martini in Southern California, while margarita mavens know where to go for the lime-loveliest, saltiest-of-rim sips.

And oenophiles have their go-to wineries, the nearby vineyards and tasting rooms that produce the classiest cabs, pinots, and chardonnay.

Nog-ists, though, have a smaller window in which to connect with the creamy concoction they love. It's a window that opens around Thanksgiving, or just after, and comes to a distinct close in the last week of December.

And while eggnog can arrive unspirited, with no alcohol — you likely have your dreamiest local dairy in mind here, if you love this libation — there are versions created for the 21-and-up set.

Including the "Boozy Eggnog" that's become synonymous with the HomeState restaurants during the holiday season.

Created with a quality selection of spirits, including brandy, rye whiskey, rum, and sherry, the nicely spiced libation comes in small bottles made for gifting. Or, yes, enjoying at home.

A four-pack is also available, for $60, though you can buy a single bottle for $20. As for the popular nog's availability at Texas-in-SoCal eateries, which are located in Highland Park, Culver City, Hollywood, and beyond?

You'll need to check with your local, but this is really a "while supplies last" sort of deal.

HomeState is the company behind the Band Taco Program. It's a fundraiser that involves a musician creating a special limited-time taco, a savory treat that helps to raise money for charity.

Past beneficiaries have included CASA LA, Watts Empowerment Center, and a number of other organizations.