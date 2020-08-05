corona kindness

Nominate a Hero for a Golden Road Grant

The brewery will donate $500 to a number of "California Heroes" who are helping their communities during the pandemic in so many important ways.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Golden Road Brewing

Celebrating a best buddy, a sibling, a parent, or a super co-worker for something amazing they did, such as a great deed, a kind-hearted effort, or an act that meant a lot to many people?

We do so in several ways, depending upon the person in the spotlight.

But you can bet that many a beer has been cheers'd and a foam-topped drink has been raised at Southern California's own Golden Road Brewing over the years, a popular place for relaxed, come-together celebrations for the 21-and-over set.

Or places, of course, as there are now Golden Roads in DTLA, Anaheim, and beyond.

The ever-growing brew-maker is looking to spread the sunshine, spotlight, and spirit of gratitude well beyond its pubs with its next effort, which is all about honoring California's Heroes.

And you can play a part: If know someone who deserves recognition, and $500 in cash, you can let Golden Road know, either through the nominating site or on Instagram.

Who are some of the heroes being nominated by their admiring friends, relatives, and co-workers?

"From delivery folks bringing food to hospitals, small restaurant owners bringing affordable pantry staples to underserved communities, local activists, frontline workers, and more, the Golden State is full of everyday heroes helping their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic," shared the company.

The extended deadline to nominate is Aug. 10, and 20 California Heroes will receive $500 each.

There are rules to peruse and other important things to know about the process, but you can find all of the information on the California Heroes hub.

corona kindness
