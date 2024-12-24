Welcome 2025 on the earlier side at ‘Noon Year's Eve'

What to Know Noon Year's Eve

Discovery Cube Los Angeles

Sylmar

The science center will mark "Noon Year's Eve" Dec. 31 with two balloon drops: a drop at noon and another at 3 p.m.

Apple cider toasts, live tunes, and opportunities to stroll the learning museum are on the schedule, too

$26 general; $8 member; advance tickets are a must, as this event can sell out

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31

There are night owls, and midnight mavens, and the people who saunter through the wee small hours without so much as a yawn.

But for so many people, particularly those households with younger kids, it can be challenging to stay awake in order to usher in the new year.

Still, early-to-bed enthusiasts, busy families, and those youngsters who always observe a sensible night-night appointment often want to enjoy the celebratory fun associated with Dec. 31.

Discovery Cube Los Angeles will once again lend a hand in helping us to find that fun, or, rather, hundreds and hundreds of balloons.

The Sylmar-based science center has become known as a place for families to enjoy a daytime Dec. 31 festivity, one that features a pair of "mega" balloon drops. The sunlit party's name? Oh yes: It's Noon Year's Eve.

The first balloon drop will be at noon and the second is scheduled for 3 o'clock. Live tunes, chances to explore the science museum, and activities perfect to keep kids engaged are on the roster.

Tickets can definitely "run out" for this bustling bash, so you'll want to secure yours well ahead of New Year's Eve, or Noon Year's Eve, rather. A general admission ticket is $26, while a member ticket is $8.

A Noon Year's Eve writing contest, with the theme of the superheroes in our lives, is happening, too; find out more now at the Discovery Cube Los Angeles site.

Good to remember? The Noon Year's Eve celebration is at the Sylmar location, not Discovery Cube OC. For everything coming up at the Santa Ana center, click.