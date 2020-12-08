NORMS Is Giving Away ‘Comfort Meals' Over a Month

What to Know Dec. 11, 2020 through Jan. 9, 2021

Spend $25 and receive one of three individual Comfort Meals (Roast Turkey, Fettucine Alfredo, or Meatloaf)

Takeout only

Discovering a little something extra in your takeout bag or box, a tasty item you didn't pay for but the restaurant wanted you to have, is always such a gift.

Savoring that goodie is great, but the gratitude that stems from the act is even sweeter. And NORMS, the SoCal stalwart behind giant pancakes, big omelets, and all sorts of hearty hamburgers, is a company that knows gratitude.

The chain has held several giveaways since the spring of 2020, treating Angelenos to over 575,000 free eggs, and 15,000 pounds of bacon, too.

Now the next wave of kind gratitude is coming, and it involves a complimentary, made-for-one "Comfort Meal" to those guests that spend $25 or more at their local NORMS.

How you spend the $25 is up to you.

Thinking of buying a gift card for an aunt this Christmas? That counts, as does a purchase of a family meal. Even a tray of coffees or hot chocolates, picked up for the family on a cool December morning, is part of the deal.

As for the trio of Comfort Meal choices? Roast Turkey, Fettucine Alfredo, and Meatloaf are on the gratis roster.

And, for sure, you'll receive an additional Comfort Meal for every $25 you spend. So if you spend $75, you'll also leave the eatery with three Comfort Meals in hand.

Indoor and outdoor dining remain temporarily closed, so note that you'll want to order for takeout (the offer is not available for delivery).

This over-the-holidays happening begins on Dec. 11, and lasts all the way through to Jan. 9, 2021.