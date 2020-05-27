NORMS Is Giving Away Cook-at-Home Steaks

What to Know May 28-June 1, while supplies last

Spend $20, get two hand-cut raw New York steaks (limit four steaks after spending $40 or more)

Pick-up or delivery (via a third-party delivery app)

The menu at your local NORMS?

It's going to take some time to page through. It isn't a one-sheet sort of deal, nor can you glance it over in a matter of seconds.

Taking a deep dive inside the menu at the retro, decades-old diners is a commitment, is what we're saying here.

But something true? So many items and sides on the mega menus go well with steaks, from potatoes to eggs to bread.

If you've got some of those steak-complementing foodstuffs in the pantry or refrigerator right now, but no steaks, NORMS wants to help.

Much in the same spirit of its Easter Week egg giveaway, the diners will be presenting customers who spend $20 or more with two New York steaks from May 28 through June 1.

Good to know? "The steaks are hand cut in-house by NORMS’ chefs on a daily basis. These steaks will come raw and will need to be cooked."

The pair of steaks total a pound.

And yes: You can get four steaks, if you spend $40, but that's the cap on the steak giveaway, so order accordingly.

The company is giving away the cook-at-home cuts "...as a way to help the community combat the current fresh beef shortage."

And to treat its customers, as it has been doing throughout the pandemic, with giveways like free eggs and fresh flowers on Mother's Day.

How to pick up your $20+ food order and your pair of steaks?

You can swing by your local NORMS and gather up your goodies there or order via a third-party delivery app (including Postmates, GrubHub, UberEats, and DoorDash).

The NORMS locations in Orange County and Riverside are expected to reopen for dine-in service on May 30, and customers who spend $20 can leave with their complimentary pair of steaks.