NORMS Launches a New Series of Delish Deals

What to Know Thursday, July 23 and Thursday, July 30; the ice cream giveaway is good every day in August

The first Thursday, July 23, has a rib giveaway

Call ahead to secure your order, as this is a "while supplies last" deal

People who like to eat out likely have a restaurant they're sweet on, one they like a lot, one that has great desserts, one that excels at comfort food, and one they can depend upon, time and again.

NORMS, the diner chain that has been an orange-bright, booth-comfy, breakfast-big staple for decades, qualifies in all categories for many Southern Californians

It is, in short, a group of eateries that has gained the public's trust, through great eats, kind acts, generous giveaways, and reminders that show they care, even during the challenges of the pandemic.

Those generous gestures are flowering again, with the fresh giveaways starting on Thursday, July 23.

What's the deal? The headline is this: NORMS will do something nice, on top of you eating tum-filling sandwiches, omelets, and sundaes, on Thursday, July 23 and Thursday, July 30, plus every day in August.

On July 23, that means a " ...free rack of baby back ribs with a purchase of $20 or more. Ribs are fully cooked and are ready to reheat in the oven or on the grill for later," shared the restaurant.

On July 30, diners who spend $25 or more will be treated to a pair of filet mignons.

And each day in August? Here's the sweet deal: You'll get a " ...free 3.6oz individual Haagen Daz ice cream cup with any $10 purchase after 4 p.m.," says NORMS.

Inside dining is temporarily closed, but these offers are good for people dining outside or picking up their orders.

Calling ahead on a Thursday, to make sure you get the giveaway goodie?

That's a great idea, as this is a "while supplies last" sort of deal. And supplies do run out, which is no surprise, given NORMS enduring popularity and its devoted fan base.

And it is no surprise that the restaurant has been there for the public since the pandemic began. "NORMS has given away over 575,000 free eggs, 15,000 lbs. of free bacon and 10,000 bouquets of flowers on Mother’s Day alone," is the uplifting team behind the restaurants, which will again strive to help the public out, with great savings, during this time.