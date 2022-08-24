Nostalgic Trick-or-Treating Returns to Heritage Square

What to Know Cemetery Lane at Heritage Square Museum

Oct. 19 through 30 (select nights)

$27 before 6 p.m.; $32 after 6 p.m.; tickets go on sale on Saturday, Aug. 27; toddlers ages 2 and under will be admitted for free (if they won't be trick-or-treating)

"Some"-thing that's pretty accurate?

There's a long distance between the fearsome and the wholesome when it comes to choosing events during the Halloween season.

Several fearsomely famous festivals land on the startle-a-minute side of the frightful fun while a few daytime events create a wholesomely unscary celebration for younger kids.

But there is a magical between-ish place, sprouting in a realm of atmospheric Victorian houses, that materializes somewhere in the middle of those ideas, though you might say Cemetery Lane is far closer to the wholesome spirit of the spooky holiday.

And the multi-night event is returning in 2022, from Oct. 19 to 30, when it will conjure an autumnal aura over several select evenings.

Yes, it does take place at night, but begins in the late afternoon, while the sun is still bright. And for sure, families are welcome, but there are glowing skeletons, ghostly decorations, and characters rocking monster-style makeup, which all enhance the eerieness.

What Cemetery Lane is all about, at its Halloween-loving heart, is giving anyone, of any age, that nostalgic trick-or-treating experience, the kind seen in movies but less frequently in real life.

Adding to the classic joy?

Trick-or-treaters get to go door-to-door in a destination lined with old abodes. That cinematic location? It's Heritage Square Museum, of course, the can't-miss-it historical park just off the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

It's where Cemetery Lane unfurled over five sold-out nights in 2021. That's when it ghoulishly gave Halloween lovers the chance to costume-up and enjoy trick-or-treating at the sort of lightly frightful houses often seen on film.

The enchanting outing takes about 45 minutes to an hour to complete, with 13 mysterious trick-or-treat stops along the way.

Oh yes: It's a car-free trick-or-treating adventure, too, with other fun things in tow, like highly styled photo areas, wickedly cool vendors, and other delightful, not-too-dastardly details.

Those details will boast a mid-century vibe in 2022, giving the spooky gathering a retro-fied theming, one that's inspired by '60s television classics like "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters."

"This year, guests will step back into the '50s and '60s when pop culture became obsessed with monster movies, as well as fascinated with the 'horror hosts' who permeated television airwaves late at night," said creator and co-producer David Markland, a Halloween maven who also co-founded Midsummer Scream, the huge Halloween-inspired convention.

Tickets to Cemetery Lane go on sale on Aug. 27 at 9 in the morning, so be sure to roost early if you plan to spend Friday night flying about bat-style or riding your lucky broomstick.

For nostalgic trick-or-treating opportunities are few and fall is short. Flap by this site now for all the eerie info.