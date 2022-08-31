Nothing Bundt Cakes Turns 25 With a Yummy Giveaway

What to Know Thursday, Sept. 1

The first 250 guests at each Nothing Bundt Cake location will be treated to a complimentary Confetti Bundlet

No purchase necessary

September is atmospherically awash in adorable words, from "bobbing" (as in "bobbing for apples," an event that has long been associated with autumn) to "pumpkin" (that one is pretty self-explanatory) to "rustling" (and "crunching," too, and all of the sounds of leaves make under our feet).

So it makes wonderful sense to start the month with not one but two whimsical words, and a concept that is utterly appealing: free cake.

Those happy-sounding words? "Confetti" is the first one and "bundlet," as in a miniature bundt cake, is the second, and the nice notion of beginning the cutest month with a complimentary confetti bundlet in hand just feels right.

To make this delightful daydream come true, there is Nothing Bundt Cake, the bundt-making company that is now baking its way right into a milestone anniversary.

That milestone?

The bastion o' bundt-ery is turning 25, and to celebrate? The first 250 customers to visit every Nothing Bundt Cake location on Thursday, Sept. 1 will receive a gratis goodie, a baby bundlet that is confetti-flavored.

You're with us on "confetti-flavored," right? It's got that classic cakey taste, just the sort of thing we like on the first day of sweet September.

Keep in mind that hours may vary at various stores, so do check with your local Nothing Bundt Cake to see when they open on Sept. 1, if you'd like that bitty bundt for free.

Whenever and however you bundt it up this September, enjoy the most adorable of all months, when pumpkins and hayrides and cake and other cozy-cute staples start to weave through our imaginations.