What to Know November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

Best Friends Animal Society suggests fostering a pet first

Several groups in town, including LA Animal Services, are looking to match senior pets with loving homes

Asking your pup how her day was, the moment you step inside the door?

Her throaty growlfs, happy whines, and excited barks tell her story: She is growlfing about everything that happened while you were apart, adding in all the fun details and fascinating tangents with every fresh growlf.

Even if you don't technically understand her story, you get exactly what she's saying, and a bonding moment is enjoyed by both human and hound.

What if you could interview a senior dog, a pup needing a home, not just about their day but their whole journey, outlook, and wealth of experience?

They'd need to growlf for a good long while, for pooches "of a certain age" have plenty of tails, er, tales to tell.

If you're seeking to connect with a canine that has that awesome life experience, and likely more than a few adventures in their past, then growlf over this good news: November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Best Friends Animal Society is helping senior-seekers out with a number of helpful tips, thoughts, and recommendations.

"Senior pets can be among the most at-risk in shelters, so this is a great time to talk about why an older dog or cat just might be the best choice for your next best friend," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

"Some shelters categorize seniors starting as early as age five, so they still have lots of life to share and love to give."

One consideration? "Senior pets are far less likely to be destructive to the belongings in your home than younger dogs and cats," having long ago lived through their "chew-and-gnaw" stage.

Best Friends suggests that senior pets will instead look for a cozy chill-out spot, rather than setting their chompers to household items.

Another thing to ponder? You can always foster first, and then transition to an adoption if you and your senior pup make a lasting connection.

Easing the adoption? How thoroughly shelters know senior animals.

"Shelters do intake exams upon admission and review any historical notes the pet may arrive with. Based on that history and any veterinary assessments done during the pet’s shelter stay, staff can tell you if the pet needs specific medication, food, supplements or more frequent veterinary visits," shared veterinarian Erin Katribe, medical director for Best Friends Animal Society.

Find eight adorable, life-changing reasons to adopt a senior pet on this page, and ponder if November is the month when you change the path of a life-seasoned pooch (and your own path in the happy process).