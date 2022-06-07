Now Cooking: Easy and Elegant Eats at the Hollywood Bowl

It's the celebrated venue's 100th season

Chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne are heading up Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine for the seventh year

Winemaker Wednesdays and Sunday Market Tastings are on the 2022 calendar

Noshing on something nice as you don your headphones and plug into the scintillating sounds of a favorite artist?

We do this at home, often, for while music is the food of love (thanks, Shakespeare), then food has a way of fueling our love of music, or at least adding an appetizing aura to the eating experience.

So when we're out at a live show, and ready to see a beloved musician, musical, band, or movie?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Those nice 'n noshy hankerings can return, along with a desire to "do it up" and make our entertainment-themed dine-out experience more than a little special.

The Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine team has us, as they have for seven sup-tastic years now.

The award-winning team of chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne are again at the helm of several foodie-fun programs at the world-famous venue, which is merrily marking its centennial in 2022.

Rob Stark

Enjoying an alfresco meal, before a show, has long been a tradition at the open-air concert hall, and there are several ways to do dinner, with "... three sit-down restaurants, street-food kiosks, pre-ordered picnic boxes, and a full-service dinner delivered to your box seat."

Stand-out events, like Winemaker Wednesdays and Sunday Market Tastings, are also on the cuisine-luscious calendar.

And booking Supper in Your Seats?

You can go with a customized meal, or a three-course foodie fantasia, by ordering the day before your show (just be sure to have place your order by 4 p.m., giving the team a day, and a few hours, to prepare your goodies).

Seared albacore with Weiser potatoes, braised leeks, salsa verde and Dijon is one intriguing offering of this particular program, while veal osso buco, complete with saffron risotto, asparagus, pea shoots and Meyer lemon salsa, is another.

Going with a Picnic Box created by Suzanne Goin — there are five to choose from — is another easy and satisfying choice. Also satisfying? You can pick yours up at the Plaza Marketplace or, if you arrive close to the curtain time, choose to have your dinner delivered straight to your seat.

And seeking out a nibbly cheese and charcuterie plate or share-ready flatbread? Ann's Wine Bar at A.O.C. is your appetizer-laden location.

For all the fantastical food choices now grilling/baking/pouring at the Hollywood Bowl, check out the dining options, from haute stuff to easy-breezy bites, on the venue's site.

And do check ahead to see if you'll need to order in advance, or once you arrive, before making for the starry, sound-sweet spot.