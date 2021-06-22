Costa Mesa

OC Fair Sends Out the Call: Advance Tickets Could Sell Out

Buy-'em-ahead-of-time tickets are required in 2021, and the fair team is expecting particular dates to book up soon.

By Alysia Gray Painter

OC Fair

What to Know

  • July 16 through Aug. 15, 2021 (select dates)
  • Advance tickets required, no service fees
  • $12 general Wednesdays and Thursdays, $14 general Fridays through Sundays

Sending out a call while visiting a county fair?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

You might be calling out to a pig, if you're in some curly-tailed competition where summoning a spritely squealer to you is the goal.

You could be calling out to a way-below-you friend, if you're high up on the Ferris wheel and you spy a pal strolling the midway.

And calling out to a favorite band, with a few "woo hoos" thrown in for good measure, as the members walk onto the stage for the first time?

That, too, is a tradition at county fair concerts.

But before all of those calls can commence, there's another call coming straight from the team behind the OC Fair, so turn your ear in the direction of Costa Mesa now.

The team's message? You'll need to book an advance ticket to the 2021 extravaganza. That means tickets will not be sold at the gate, and the OC Fair staffers are hoping to help ticket-less people avoid the disappointment of arriving at the fair only to find they can't enter.

Marina del Rey Jun 18

The Marina Drive-In Promises a Summer of Starry Cinema

Disneyland Resort Jun 16

Disneyland's Famous Fireworks Will Soon Sparkle Again

Further? Particular dates are expected to sell out soon, and if you're guessing those dates involve Saturdays and Sundays, you're in the right ballpark (or the right midway, if you prefer).

Good to know? The fair will be revealing "a few new rides" in the coming days, as well as some of the fantastically photographable, wrapped-in-bacon, dipped-in-sugar, super-deep-fried goodies that draw adventurous diners, year after year.

Once those are known, ticket sales may move to hyper-speed, rivaling even the fastest whirly attraction on the midway.

So if you're planning on calling upon the OC Fair this year?

Hear the call: You'll need to secure your advance ticket now, or soon, for whole days will book up well before the spectacular opens on July 16.

This article tagged under:

Costa MesaOC FairAdvance Tickets
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us