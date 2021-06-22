OC Fair Sends Out the Call: Advance Tickets Could Sell Out

What to Know July 16 through Aug. 15, 2021 (select dates)

Advance tickets required, no service fees

$12 general Wednesdays and Thursdays, $14 general Fridays through Sundays

Sending out a call while visiting a county fair?

You might be calling out to a pig, if you're in some curly-tailed competition where summoning a spritely squealer to you is the goal.

You could be calling out to a way-below-you friend, if you're high up on the Ferris wheel and you spy a pal strolling the midway.

And calling out to a favorite band, with a few "woo hoos" thrown in for good measure, as the members walk onto the stage for the first time?

That, too, is a tradition at county fair concerts.

But before all of those calls can commence, there's another call coming straight from the team behind the OC Fair, so turn your ear in the direction of Costa Mesa now.

The team's message? You'll need to book an advance ticket to the 2021 extravaganza. That means tickets will not be sold at the gate, and the OC Fair staffers are hoping to help ticket-less people avoid the disappointment of arriving at the fair only to find they can't enter.

Further? Particular dates are expected to sell out soon, and if you're guessing those dates involve Saturdays and Sundays, you're in the right ballpark (or the right midway, if you prefer).

Good to know? The fair will be revealing "a few new rides" in the coming days, as well as some of the fantastically photographable, wrapped-in-bacon, dipped-in-sugar, super-deep-fried goodies that draw adventurous diners, year after year.

Once those are known, ticket sales may move to hyper-speed, rivaling even the fastest whirly attraction on the midway.

So if you're planning on calling upon the OC Fair this year?

Hear the call: You'll need to secure your advance ticket now, or soon, for whole days will book up well before the spectacular opens on July 16.