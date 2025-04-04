Costa Mesa

OC Fair tickets are now on sale; ‘Find Your Happy' at the Costa Mesa party

Craft competitions, fried treats, racing pigs, and nighttime spins on the Ferris wheel are coming up, summer lovers.

  • OC Fair 2025
  • OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa
  • July 18-Aug. 17 (select dates)
  • "Find Your Happy" is the 2025 theme
  • Advance ticket purchase is required and several dates are expected to sell out
  • $13 general admission on weekdays, $15 weekends; other ticketing tiers are available
  • $15 parking
  • The Every Day Passport — the price is $60 and there are no restrictions — is returning; a limit of 10,000 will be sold

Funnel Cake Season is bubbling on the near horizon, a deliciously decadent stretch of summertime that happens to coincide with Deep-Fried Candy Bar Season, Cotton Candy Season, and Unusual Foods on Sticks Season, too.

If you'd like to get a jump on the offbeat eating that the summer months deliver, you won't have to wait for summer to officially start: Tickets to the 2025 OC Fair went on sale April 4.

"Find Your Happy" is the 2025 theme, an uplifting call to action that will mean different things to different fair goers.

Happy-finding might mean a swing by the agricultural area featuring all of the animals — we do love all of the regal rabbits and adorable moo cows — or heading to the music-pumping midway to try your hand at a carnival game.

The 2025 festivity will shimmer, rock, and moo Wednesdays through Sundays beginning July 18.

This is a month-long affair, with an Aug. 17 wrap-up, though do keep in mind that OC Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

OC Fair
OC Fair

Important to know? Advance ticket purchase will again be required, in an effort to manage capacity.

And dates do sell out, so you'll want to line up your admission ahead of time.

Plan on visiting the moo cows a few times during the fair's run? The Every Day Passport may be what you're seeking. The pass is $60 and a limit of 10,000 will be sold.

