OC Fair's 2023 Reveals Have Us Stoked for Summer Fun

What to Know OC Fair announced its 2023 dates on Dec. 15, 2022

The Costa Mesa-based county fair will return July 14-Aug. 13 (select dates); tickets and passports will go on sale online in "early 2023"

"Happy Together," chosen to spotlight "community inclusion," is the 2023 theme.

Many Californians ship citrus fruits in December, all to give friends in colder climes a tantalizing taste of Golden State sweetness, the sort of sunshine that comes with both appeal and, well, a peel.

Wherever you are located, opening a box of zesty fruits near the holidays can summon a summery thrill, a sense that warmer days are on the horizon.

And while learning the new OC Fair dates, and the month-long festival's upcoming theme, isn't exactly the same as peeling an orange or tangerine on a wintry afternoon, a person can experience that same sense of sunny fun at hearing the good news.

And that theme, and those dates, are upping the orange-y zest in our wintertime worlds just days ahead of Christmas, for the team behind the Orange County county fair announced both on Dec. 15.

"Happy Together" is the uplifting outlook for the 2023 event, a theme chosen to celebrate "community inclusion."

The dates will be generally familiar to anyone who is familiar with the long-running Costa Mesa extravaganza: It's all happening from July 14 through Aug. 13, 2023.

As is tradition, the fair will close on Mondays and Tuesdays, so keep that in mind when planning your visits.

As for special happenings to start anticipating?

OC Fair

Prepare to celebrate "The Art of Music," an exhibit that will "... highlight posters, album covers and artwork extolling the intersection of two key American art forms."

A new offering called the OC Fair Any Day Passport will also make its debut in 2023. Available for purchase in early 2023, the $60 passport will allow "... guests to visit the Fair any day of its 23-day run without advance tickets required."

If you're interested to check out this option, do keep in mind that the fair is limiting sales to 10,000 passports.

Admission prices are also going up by a dollar, the first increase in a decade.

The All-Alaskan pig races, monster truck, community competitions, and splashy concerts at the Pacific Ampitheatre and The Hangar are also returning.

"There is no better way to celebrate summer than to be 'Happy Together' at the OC Fair," said Michele Richards, OC Fair CEO.

"We've been working all year to once again bring the community together for all the special fun and goodness the OC Fair offers — food, rides, animals, entertainment, shopping, exhibits and more. We can’t wait for opening day on July 14!"

While some concert tickets are already on sale, fairgoers can begin purchasing tickets online in "early 2023"; follow the OC Fair's social pages for the latest updates.