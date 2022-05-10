‘OC Live' Shows to Rock Out, Help Local Artists

Searing solos, loud 'n lively guitar licks, some shout-outs from the lead singer, a drumstick tossed high in the air and then handily caught: The experience of music played live is a celebratory sum of its parts, but each element certainly has its own fun flavor and quirky character.

And weaving all of the licks, solos, and spinning drumsticks together for a larger cause?

That can feel like the most important element of all, when a concert series has a fundraising focus and oodles of community spirit.

The OC Live Concert Series will be displaying that focus, and sweet spirit, and drum-strong moments, and memorable solos, too, over six rock-it-out, share-the-love days.

The "share-the-love" part of this almost-week-long extravaganza, which will take the stage at a few OC venues?

The first-ever series will benefit the arts around Orange County, and cultural programs, too, while helping local businesses that faced numerous challenges early in the pandemic.

Musicians and bands from around the region will also be in the spotlight, giving fans the chance to re-connect with favorite acts or make new discoveries.

The "six rock-it-out" part of the sound-tastic spectacular?

The first guitar strings will be plucked on May 10, 2022 at Dick Church's in Costa Mesa, and the whole rocking shebang wraps up at The Dunes in Newport Beach on May 15.

A concert ticket is $5, audience members can be of any age, and children under 10? They'll be admitted to all shows for free.

Do reserve your spot for the shows you are interested in, before you go.

The full line-up is here, with the retro vibes of Flashback Heart Attack delivering an '80s atmosphere, the story-rich songs of Matt Costa, and the get-dancing sounds of the Robert Incelli Latin Jazz Band adding to the robust roster.

The nonprofit Arts Orange County is a partner in this fab fundraising event, a multi-night party that will bolster businesses, artists, future art projects, and cultural goodness around the area.

Oh yes, and give live music mavens a chance to enjoy all of those concert-cool details, from solos to licks, for five bucks.