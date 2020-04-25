OC Parks Concerts Rock on, From Afar, Through May

What to Know Virtual concert livestreams on OC Parks Facebook and Instagram

Every Saturday at 4 p.m., April 25 through May 30

Free

If balmier days are putting you in an music-savored-under-the-sky sort of mood, you're not alone.

For April is when some of our most sizable songfests traditionally rev up, and every weekend seems to have its own tune-filled, under-the-stars show.

That has changed, due to the coronavirus closures, and we're rewatching favorite concert films, and listening to comforting playlists, while we shelter at home.

But OC Parks is keen to bring some of that alfresco festival magic to our worlds, and they've committed to doing so for the next few weeks.

How?

By introducing OC Parks Sound Check, an every-Saturday-afternoon virtual concert series. Make that every Saturday afternoon through the end of May 2020, meaning the final concert'll come to our screens, with sunshine and song, on May 30.

The nice twist with this spring-fresh line-up? Orange County artists will get the love, with Huntington Beach's own singer-songwriter Matt Costa, an artist known for his wry and catchy ballads, up first on April 25.

How to duplicate that under-the-sun feeling that you get at an outdoor show?

Well, you can sit under the sun, if you have a balcony or yard or front steps. You might pour a glass of iced tea, and keep a chat window open, too, to watch the show "alongside" your favorite festival-going friend.

It's free, and you can find OC Parks Sound Check on Facebook or Instagram.