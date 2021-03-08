OC Restaurant Week's Delish Deals Are Grouped by Theme

What to Know Through March 13, 2021

Dozens of participating restaurants, from Tustin to Anaheim to Seal Beach

Browse by category: Family Meals, Date Night, Vegetarian, more

Sometimes seeking supper isn't about the actual items on your plate, though, yes, for sure, the flavors, textures, ingredients, spices, and everything-elses about what you're longing to eat totally matter.

Rather, you've got a theme in mind, to the evening, and how you'll fit the food into that focus plays a part in what restaurant you'll order takeout from or visit for an in-person meal.

The team behind OC Restaurant Week understands that we're often working with what a restaurant lunch or dinner means thematically to us in addition to what we're craving.

And to help people seeking something savory and delicious from a venue in Fullerton or San Juan Capistrano or Newport Beach or Brea? There are a few interesting lists of recommendations, including Family Meals, Vegetarian Dining, Date Night, and Cocktails of Restaurant Week, too.

Of course, you can still find where you'd like to eat by location. And reviewing the prices of each prix fixe menu? You can do that by scrolling down this helpful and tantalizing list.

But don't dally too long, whether you're hoping to do takeout or delivery or visit an outdoor patio for a well-made meal: OC Restaurant Week concludes on Saturday, March 13.

Can you help restaurant workers during this challenging time? The OC Restaurant Week team is encouraging people to make donation to the Golden Rule Charity, which "... issues $500 grants to restaurant workers still experiencing the impact of Covid-19.

Find a link to the charity and more information at the bottom of the OC Restaurant Week homepage.