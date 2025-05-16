An ‘Ocean of Sound' will wash over this storied Santa Monica pool

What to Know Annenberg Community Beach House pool

Santa Monica

The historic spot has several summer events just ahead, including an "Ocean of Sound" June 8

Spots are expected to fill up, so register soon

Swimming admission, times, details, and more are available on the pool's official site

The sounds of the ocean are myriad, mysterious, and thrilling.

There are the slosh-sloshes of the waves, the boisterous barks of sea lions, the singular call of the gulls, and the songs of whales, just to name a few among the millions.

But what of the sounds that can sometimes be found just steps from the surf in Santa Monica? Specifically at a well-known pool and specifically on June 8, which is World Ocean Day?

Prepare to immerse yourself in an ethereal "Ocean of Sound" at the Annenberg Community Beach House pool.

dublab, the sonically minded arts collective, will visit the fabled pool, which is located just steps the beach with a program of "restorative listening" that may be enjoyed "above and below the water."

Spots for the afternoon-meets-evening affair is expected to fill up, but there are other treats in store at the landmark over the summer of 2025.

The pool will be open over Memorial Day Weekend. Then, beginning June 15, you can visit daily for swimming through Sept. 1 — that's Labor Day — and several special events, like PRIDE fun and Sunset Swims for adults.

And the adorable and soggy Cardboard Yacht Regatta will attempt to stay afloat June 14.

Check out the full schedule now and plan your visit to the Pacific-adjacent pool now, whether it is for a night of sonic sound splendor or simply an evening splash.