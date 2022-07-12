OC's Haunted Car Wash to Put Halloween Fans in a Lather

What to Know Tunnel of Terror OC

Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim

$30-$40 per vehicle; opens Oct. 6, 2022

Bright, cloudless summer days send plenty of people to their local car wash, all to get a gleaming scrub-up, the kind that will help their auto stay snazzy in the brilliant sunshine.

But rolling into a car wash when the moon is high? And knowing the spume-filled passageway may be roiling will all sorts of monsters, the sort of scary figures who may appear just outside your window as the bubbles slowly slide down the glass?

Well, that's neither sunny nor especially bright, but it is full of fright, the sort of fun 'n scary experience many people seek out when Halloween draws near.

And this offbeat adventure will return to Anaheim in October, all to give visitors to the Big Wave Car Wash a few eeks while they sit inside their own automobiles.

For Tunnel of Terror OC, a car wash/haunted house mash-up, is returning to Orange County just a few weeks ahead of the spookiest day of the year.

The unusual event proved to be popular when it first opened in 2020, so popular, in fact, that it returned to put Halloween buffs in a lather in 2021.

Now it will be back, with soggy scares in tow, in 2022, starting on Oct. 6.

And tickets? They're available for purchase now.

Note that a ticket is good for your car, but do read the fine print regarding everything you should know in advance (much like you would when taking your vehicle in for a traditional wash).

As for the jumps and startles? It isn't all about ghouls peering in through your soapy windshield, though that certainly has its chilling charms.

There are special effects, too, with lighting lending a murky and monstrous feel as you roll by the brushes and hoses.

It's hot out, and super-sunny, too, but if you're ready to investigate a night at "Southern California's First Haunted Car Wash," roll by this site now.