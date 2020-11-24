Offbeat Entries Added Oomph to the Virtual Doo Dah Parade

By Alysia Gray Painter

Hosting a DIY, loosey-goosey, march-from-home parade?

You know you're going to have to up the oomph factor by a lot, all to convey the joy, enthusiasm, and excitement you're feeling.

But a true thing about Pasadena's world-famous Doo Dah Parade, one of the strangest struts in all of Southern California? The oomph is already there, and has been since its for-a-lark start back in the late 1970s.

The wacky answer to the august Rose Parade took its offbeat spirit online in 2020, all to keep people safe in the time of the pandemic.

Organizers sent out the call early in the fall to anyone who wanted to enter, with the hope of building a full-on video parade from the public's made-at-home videos.

Fans from Pasadena, Los Angeles, and beyond contributed short clips for the parade, which debuted on Youtube on Nov. 22. If you know your Doo Dah, you can guess that UFOs, mermaids, and dogs in spacesuits all made memorable appearances.

Find more info on this not-so-traditional Crown City tradition, the 2020 virtual parade, and inspiration on preparing your own weird theme for the 2021 event.

9 photos
1/9
Doo Dah Parade
Nova Star by Tommy Tejeda came in for a landing for the parade. (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
2/9
Jennipha, the 2018 Doo Dah Queen, made the scene. Accompanying the queen was the Mystic Mehrdad. (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
3/9
MeduSirena in Social Distance Dance by Smokey Miles (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
4/9
Stilt Circus brought circus-fun charms to the from-home festivities (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
5/9
Leisa and Eric T. Vander Velde donned the requisite royal wear (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
6/9
Pamela Kay and the Tap Chicks masked up and danced into the day. (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
7/9
Space Dog Carson and the Astro Mutts had that cosmic charm. (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
8/9
The RoboBee by Art Car Garage delivered a dazzling cameo (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)
9/9
The Maskerinas were a merry part of the proceedings (Photo courtesy of the Doo Dah Parade)

This article tagged under:

Virtual Parade

