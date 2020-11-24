Offbeat Entries Added Oomph to the Virtual Doo Dah Parade

Hosting a DIY, loosey-goosey, march-from-home parade?

You know you're going to have to up the oomph factor by a lot, all to convey the joy, enthusiasm, and excitement you're feeling.

But a true thing about Pasadena's world-famous Doo Dah Parade, one of the strangest struts in all of Southern California? The oomph is already there, and has been since its for-a-lark start back in the late 1970s.

The wacky answer to the august Rose Parade took its offbeat spirit online in 2020, all to keep people safe in the time of the pandemic.

Organizers sent out the call early in the fall to anyone who wanted to enter, with the hope of building a full-on video parade from the public's made-at-home videos.

Fans from Pasadena, Los Angeles, and beyond contributed short clips for the parade, which debuted on Youtube on Nov. 22. If you know your Doo Dah, you can guess that UFOs, mermaids, and dogs in spacesuits all made memorable appearances.

Find more info on this not-so-traditional Crown City tradition, the 2020 virtual parade, and inspiration on preparing your own weird theme for the 2021 event.