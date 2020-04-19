Old Town Music Hall Will Wurlitzer-up Our Worlds

What to Know Sunday, April 19

2:30 p.m.

Live organ music and a comedy short, courtesy of the El Segundo theater

Perhaps you've heard word that your cousin has resumed violin lessons in recent weeks, or that your dad has returned to playing the piano.

And you?

You've pondered the guitar sitting in the corner, and whether this might be the moment to brush up on your finger strength and dexterity.

But we still haven't heard about too many stay-at-homers taking up the Wurlitzer, or beginning lessons on the epic instrument, though surely plenty of people would love to say they've mastered such a monumental goal.

You can, however, savor the sounds of the beautiful Wurlitzer from your nearest screen, when the Old Town Music Hall goes live at 2:30 p.m. on April 19.

Edward Torres will take a seat at the beautiful, pipe-laden work of art for a memorable music experience, straight from the El Segundo theater.

It's a theater that's become a must-visit for lovers of vintage films over the decades. And while it is temporarily closed, in response to the coronavirus, the theater is proving it can still play an important part in the lives of its fans.

And the cherry on top of this Sunday, er, sundae?

A vintage short will also show, in addition to the Wurlitzer presentation. And, yes: This will be a funny film, giving us a few at-home grins to wind down the weekend.

So will you take up the Wurlitzer during this #SaferatHome period, or polish the Wurlitzer skills you've already acquired?

If you're fortunate enough to have the sizable music-maker in your den, then we suspect yes.

Otherwise, join other fans of the whimsical Wurlitzer for an El Segundo-based rhapsody, one that is full of pipe-big notes and wayback laughs.