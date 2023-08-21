One Colorado to commemorate the ‘End of Summer' at a free festival

What to Know End of Summer Festival at One Colorado

Aug. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Old Pasadena

Look for a small pop-up carnival in the shopping district as well as live tunes

Summer, that lemonade-air'd, leaf-fluttery, often perspirational, sweet-breezed stretch really is, as they say, a state of mind.

Warm, bright, soft, and lush, the largest-and-in-chargest season really is the sort of thing that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Missing summer in the middle of winter? Eat a hot dog, with mustard, and watch a beach screensaver. Need a dose of summer-style ease? Read a fun novel while sitting on a beach towel, wherever you happen to be.

Still, summer must end, or at least the mythical summer season. The start of school is one sign that the season is winding down, true, but other celebratory events are also telling us that fall is nigh.

One Colorado is hosting a free "End of Summer Festival," a cozy carnival that will include games, music, a caricaturist, and snacks, as well as a beer garden for 21-and-over guests.

The shopping district, which is tucked away off Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena, is hosting its farewell-summertime fest on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 26.

One Colorado

The setting is very ye-olde-ish, thanks to the historical buildings that surround the alley-surrounded space.

It's a fitting spot to playfully ponder the passage of time as summer concludes, autumn shimmers on the horizon, and we spend a Saturday afternoon and evening savoring a carnival, confections, and community.