One Colorado's Halloween season includes pumpkin decorating and a free treat trail

What to Know Halloween Festivities at One Colorado in Old Pasadena

Pumpkin decorating on Oct. 22 ($10)

The Bob Baker Marionettes will perform on Oct. 28 while a Treat Trail will unfurl on Oct. 31; both events are free but do RSVP in advance via the site

Old Pasadena's Halloween-y spirit extends throughout the calendar, thanks to those atmospheric alleyways, cute shops filled with intriguing sweets, and older buildings that have a cinematic air.

But when the end of October draws close, the district's charms are in full and frightful flower. One only needs to swing by One Colorado, the shopping destination, for eerie evidence.

Not too eerie, of course, for One Colorado's Halloween-themed offerings are very much of the family-fun, not-too-intense variety, starting with a pumpkin-decorating event on Oct. 22.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The daytime to-do is ticketed — it's $10 per pumpkin — and "all necessary decorating materials" will be provided (think glitter glue, pipe cleaners, and the other gewgaws we love to gussy gourds with when Halloween is close).

There shall be photo opportunities, too, so definitely have your tot try out her costume.

A free event will follow less than a week later, with the Bob Baker Marionettes stopping by on Oct. 28 to present a "Spook'tacular" performance. You'll want to RSVP for this cheerful charmer, as spots are limited.

And on Oct. 31? A goodie-filled Treat Trail will materialize, as well as a screening of "Casper" and more Halloween happiness. Costumes are encouraged, of course, and snapshot spots will add to the festive mood.

RSVPing is a must, so do let One Colorado know you'll be there now.