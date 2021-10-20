Peppa Pig

Opening, Ticket Prices Announced for Peppa Pig Theme Park

The new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park, but will be separately ticketed

Peppa Pig makes an appearance during a media tour of the Peppa Pig Theme Park construction progress
Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday.

Officials also announced ticket prices.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual pass costs $79.99. The new park is also offering several combo deals for Legoland and its waterpark. Based on the popular preschool animated television series, the new park will be located near the main Legoland theme park, but will be separately ticketed, according to a news release.

Target Oct 14

Photos: See Items From Target's New Lifestyle Collaboration With Lego

toys Oct 11

Lego Vows to Remove Gender Bias From its Toys

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, water play areas and live shows, mostly designed for small children and their parents, officials said. Families will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends. Attractions will include George's Fort, Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse, George's Tricycle Trail, Madame Gazelle’s Nature Trail, Muddy Puddles Splash Pad, Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena, Peppa Pig's Treehouse, Pirate Island Sand Play and Rebecca Rabbit's Playground.

The Peppa Pig theme park will be operated under a licensing agreement with Hasbro, which owns the character.

Legoland Florida has expanded repeatedly since opening in October 2011 on the former site of Cypress Gardens. The park unveiled its first hotel in 2015, added the off-site Legoland Beach Retreat in 2017 and opened Pirate Island Hotel last year.

Legoland operates nine other theme parks around the world, including in Denmark, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Japan, New York, California and Dubai.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Peppa PigTheme ParksLegoland FloridaPeppa Pig Theme Parkpreschool
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us