Order a CPK Meal Kit, Score a BOGO Pizza Deal

California Pizza Kitchen has a variety of make-at-home meals through its new CPK Market; now, enjoy a freebie when you order on certain days.

By Alysia Gray Painter

California Pizza Kitchen

What to Know

  • Order a Spring Meal Kit from April 8-12
  • Enjoy a buy-one-get-one Bounce-back Offer from April 13-21
  • Buy a pizza, pasta, or salad during that time and enjoy a free one

You're thinking of a hearty dinner, one that involves fish or meat or chicken, plus some delicious sides, too.

But you're also thinking ahead, and pondering what you'd like to serve down the road.

The new CPK Market, from California Pizza Kitchen, can help with both meal-minded matters, with a buy-one-get-one offer included.

The first part?

Just purchase a new Spring Meal Kit, for starters. It can include pan-roasted chicken, roasted salmon, or grilled ribeye, plus a full-size Caesar salad with baguette, spinach and artichoke dip, raw fingerling potatoes with Medi oil, and a butter cake or Celebration butter cake, plus a scoop of ice cream.

The fish, chicken, or steaks? Those are "sold raw," so plan to cook them at your place (and, yep, the potatoes will need to be cooked, too). And as for as the proteins go, you can buy in quantities of two or four servings.

As far as the freebie goes? If you order your Spring Meal Kit, described above, from April 8-12, you'll enjoy a "BOGO Bounce-back Offer" that's good from April 13-21.

How that works? You can order one of those classic CPK pizzas, and then get a pizza for free. Not a pizza person? Pasta or salad works. Your freebie will need to be of equal or lesser value, as BOGO offers tend to specify.

Prices and further details on the Spring Meal Kits are up now on the CPK site.

