Order a Delicious Passover Meal From the Skirball

What to Know Passover begins on Saturday, March 27

1:45-4 p.m. curbside pick-up on Saturday, March 27 (you'll choose a 15-minute timeslot when ordering); order by 4 p.m. on March 24

Savory standards, including "ceremonial foods for the seder plate," are available for a la carte ordering

Tender-to-the-fork brisket that's been slow braised, toothsome matzo, coconut macaroons that add a dessert-y depth to the end of a holiday dinner?

Choosing your favorite plate, among the many plates that feastily fill a Passover table, can really be delightfully difficult.

What's not difficult, though, is loving them all, for all of their flavorful and quintessential qualities.

And the wish to have all of these special foodstuffs at the center of your own seder is not a difficult one either; rather, it is rather widely shared.

The Skirball Cultural Center wants to help support you in that great, oh-so-gourmet goal, with a full-on, pick-it-up, take-it-home, savor-it-together Passover supper.

Passover begins on March 27 in 2021, and that is indeed the date that you'll want to stop by the 405-close destination to gather your goodies.

Those goodies can include gefilte fish (the classic offering also comes with "beets, horseradish relish, carrot garnish, and lettuce leaves," all for six dollars) and matzo ball soup (you can order a vegan version, if you like; either the traditional or the vegan is priced at $15 per quart).

Potato kugel, flourless chocolate cake, and other holiday must-haves are on the a la carte menu.

Note that the "(m)enu items are not kosher," and you'll want to place your order in advance.

You can do so online, and you'll be prompted to choose a pick-up window on March 27.

But do get your order in by 4 o'clock on Wednesday, March 24 so the Skirball's fantastic chefs have time to create the cuisine that is one of the joyful and hallowed hearts of the holiday happening.

All of the delicious details? Find them here.