Order This Spicy Sausage and Help Give Back

What to Know The Big Easy, created by chefs Isaac Toups and Adam Gertler, is available at participating Dog Haus locations through Nov. 30

The spicy creole chaurice sausage is topped with pickled jalapeños and caramelized onions

A dollar from every Big Easy sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry

When the mercury goes down, down, down, our desires for foods with fiery character, or at least a spicy kick, very often grow.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Which is one appetizing reason why discovering a delicious temptation in the bundle-up fall can feel like a bit of luscious luck.

And if that yummy foodstuff is only around for a few weeks? The sense that we better go to it, and soon, only strengthens as the temperature drops.

The foodstuff we're paying tribute to here? Prepare to find your NOLA-style noms via The Big Easy at Dog Haus.

The spicy Creole sausage, which debuted at the start of October, is part of the started-in-Pasadena company's Chef Collaboration Series, a multi-year effort to raise funds for No Kid Hungry.

How does this give-back series work?

A lauded chef partners with Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler, all to create an inventive spin on the frankfurter, its flavors, and those all-important toppings. Then that frank is offered for a few weeks, with part of the proceeds helping the national organization, which is working to end childhood hunger.

The chef in the spotlight for October and November 2021 is cookbook author and restauranteur Isaac Toups, one of the major stars of the Cajun cuisine world.

The pair of pros developed a filling frank that pays homage to New Orleans, bite after bite. It's called The Big Easy, "a spicy creole chaurice sausage, topped with caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, spicy brown mustard, mayo and scallions."

And the bread? Call it the perfect carb-y complement to such zesty ingredients: Your Big Easy is held together by classic King's Hawaiian rolls.

"Cajun and Creole dishes are a 'must-try' for those who aren’t from Louisiana," Toups said.

A dollar from each sausage that's sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry, the company's longtime charity partner.

"Our use of spices and fresh produce is unlike any other, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Adam and highlight New Orleans' unique, traditional ingredients for guests across the country."

"We can’t wait for Dog Haus fans everywhere to experience this kickin' chaurice sausage that exhibits our beloved city’s distinctive cuisine."

Chef Toups has also created the Bad-Ass Breakfast Burrito, which is available through the Absolute Brands' virtual concept, ghost kitchens developed by Dog Haus and found at its locations.

Like The Big Easy, chaurice sausage, a savory Louisiana staple, is a centerpiece of the burrito.