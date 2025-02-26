Oh our hearts: ‘Mutti Gras' will adorably roll at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Mardi Gras 2025

Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax

March 1 and 2, 2025; the market will also feature live music on the evening of Mardi Gras, which is Tuesday, March 4

Free music and fun all weekend long, no ticket required; check the site for specific times and details

The Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest will take place at noon on March 1; pups will be crowned King and Queen in three categories (small, medium, and large); registration is free

The Gumbo Pot Beignet Pop-Up Tent, a flavorful favorite with returning fans, will be back, too

That quintessential NOLA-style spirit is always burbling, beautifully, around Southern California, with authentic eats, music-filled shows, and year-round celebrations on the calendar.

But if you're seeking a bit of free and sunshiny fun just ahead of Mardi Gras, dancing in the direction of Third & Fairfax, the quaint corner where the Original Farmers Market has held colorful court for over nine decades, is always a sweet idea.

That's where Mardi Gras Weekend unfolds each winter, with whimsical touches, zydeco flows, and beignets aplenty in tow.

And further adding to the weekend-long festivity's many charms?

The annual Mutti Gras Pet Parade & Costume Contest, a regal roll that will result in several pups being crowned King and Queen, with the courtly competition paying tribute to small, medium, and large pooches.

This is a "best-dressed" designation, so be sure to festoon your bestie in green, purple, and gold finery. Some Fidos even arrive on their own "floats," which are wagons or dog strollers festooned with glittery details.

Even if you don't have a costumed cutie waiting to roll to Mutti Gras glory, you can stop by to watch the noontime parade March 1 or shake it to live music throughout the weekend.

The weekend prior to Fat Tuesday is always especially festive at the vintage destination, with the stalls decked-out in holiday looks and a host of accordion-wielding, fiddle-fabulous bands bringing the lively tunes.

The Bear Brass Band, the Nervis Bros, and a host of ebullient acts will keep the musical vibes vibrant, with French Quarter flair to spare, throughout the March 1-2 weekend and on the evening of March 4, which is Mardi Gras.

And The Gumbo Pot Beignet Tent will also return, providing lovers of the doughy delectables, those perfect pockets freckled with powdered sugar, the chance to purchase a few goodies before and/or after tapping their toes.

Don those beads and gussy up the pup: It's the very merry Mardi Gras Weekend at the Original Farmers Market.