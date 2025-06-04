The Original Farmers Market's free summer concerts will honor Altadena musicians

What to Know "Summer Music Series"

The Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax

June 5 through Aug. 28 (every Thursday)

7 to 9 p.m.

Free

Head to the Market Plaza for the music; eateries and bars will be open around the market

Live music sounds across Southern California all summer long, with vibrant productions and scintillating shows popping up at venues across the region.

But few weekly events boast the convivial spirit and community cool of the "Summer Music Series" at the Original Farmers Market, which returns June 5.

As in years past, this is a totally free, no-money-required gift to the public from the world-famous public market, a wonderful way to (almost) wind down the week while great artists and great bands get people dancing, humming, and tapping a toe.

The event's already strong presence of community and convivial cool will be heightened in 2025 when the market presents "Altadena Musicians Month" in July.

The series is "... dedicated to artists impacted by the wildfires" and donations collected during the moving evenings will help support Altadenmusicians.org, an organization dedicated to assisting the music-makers of Altadena.

Instruments, vinyl, and any money you can give will be accepted at an on-site booth.

filo/Original Farmers Market filo/Original Farmers Market

The Altadena spotlight nights will feature Kenny Sara & The Sounds of New Orleans July 3, Lil' Mo and the Dynaflos July 10, Quazar and The Bamboozled July 17, The Instrumental Giving Teens Band July 24, and The Moontones July 31.

Dance-ready groups, performers, and singers will take the Market Plaza stage all summer long, or at least every Thursday night from June 5 through Aug. 28.

Just to head to the clocktower — the one near Taschen Books — for the 7 o'clock shows, then find a partner to swing or a spot to soak in the sunset, sounds, and all of that convivial community sweetness.