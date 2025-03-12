Tickets are going on sale for the Ren Faire Pub Crawl, a royally popular lark

What to Know Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

April 5 through May 18 (Saturdays and Sundays)

$65 Pub Crawl ticket (faire admission is additional); the event occurs a few times daily

21+

Tickets go on sale March 15 at midnight

While the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire has a knack for first flowering over the first weekend of April, the corsets-and-crowns conference has a start in mid-March.

Well, let us briefly pause our huzzah-ing to say that the planners behind the festival, which jovially jests its way through several spring weekends, are busily at work months before March arrives.

But right around the week before spring officially arrives, something special has a way of foaming to the surface: Tickets to the faire's Pub Crawls become available for purchase.

The "available" part, however, won't be a long-term thing: This is a big sure-to-sell-out affair for the event, which has long made its huzzah-worthy home at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

The Pub Crawls are for the 21+ set, do keep in mind, though the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire is open to all ages.

Four stops are included on the sudsy stroll-around, which is described as "loud and lusty" and full of "bodacious" moxie.

Songs, humor, clever quips, punny repartee, and other lively bits of conversation pepper the perambulation, which is very much for the grown-ups, be they jesters, knights, or queens.

A ticket is $65 and you may join one Pub Crawl a day (there are multiple times, starting at 11 in the morning).

As for what you'll be sipping? A "variety of refreshing beverages, including gluten-free options," will be on the libation line-up.

And yes: Your Ren Faire entry is a separate price, so do plan accordingly.

But plan, you should, for coveted places on the Pub Crawl fill up faster than a well-hewn mug fills with mead.

March 15 is the on-sale date, so slip on your comfiest doublet and/or tiara and/or suit of armor and peruse this site posthaste.