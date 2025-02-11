Sip cocktails inspired by the 2025 Oscar-nominated films at the Academy Museum

What to Know 2025 Oscar Best Picture Cocktail Menu

Fanny's at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

The special beverages will be available through March 31; the spirited and non-alcoholic selections take inspiration from the current crop of Best Picture nominees

The 97th Academy Awards will take place March 2; tickets are available to Fanny's Watch Party at the museum

Mixology and moviemaking? It's a robust relationship that stretches back more than a century, and we're not just talking about the cinematic sips — from James Bond's martinis to The Dude's White Russians — that have famously appeared on the silver screen.

Fans of fancy drinks are also known for creating cocktails that pay homage to the films they adore.

The elegant ingredients, bright hues, and unusual garnishes selected are connected to the film's plot, setting, and characters, sometimes in a straightforward manner and sometimes in a flirty, hinty way, all to lend the libation a bit of enticing intrigue.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Fanny's, the restaurant at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on the Miracle Mile, has gotten into the spirited and cinematic swing of things in recent years by offering a cocktail line-up drawn from the upcoming crop of Oscar-nominated films.

Timony Siobhan "The Brutalist" cocktail is on the menu at Fanny's at the Academy Museum through March 31.

The tradition continues in 2025, with drinks that take their aura, and flavor, from the moods and meaning behind "The Brutalist," "Dune: Part Two," and the other Best Picture nominees.

Graham cracker syrup adds a confectionary note to the "Dune: Part Two" cocktail, along with Overholt rye, sweet vermouth, chocolate and orange bitters while the beverage inspired by "The Brutalist" features La Luna Mezcal, orgeat, lemon, and the rich note of creme de violette.

The spirited drinks on the menu are priced at $20, while two non-alcoholic selections — "A Complete Unknown" and "I'm Still Here" — are $12 each.

Timony Siobhan The "Conclave" cocktail includes red wine, honey, soda, and sage.

If you'd like to get dressy and quaff these cinematic sippables on Oscar Night — that's Sunday, March 2 — tickets are available to the Fanny's Watch Party.

For more celebratory Oscar Season happenings around the Academy Museum, swan by this helpful site, like you're swanning across a stage to accept an award, to find out all of the dazzle-ready details.