Outdoor Movie Series to Conjure Fall Fun Before Summer Is Done

What to Know Cinespia is screening "Friday the 13th" in Griffith Park on Aug. 26

Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District will celebrate "Summerween" over Labor Day Weekend, screening several Halloween-inspired films

Tickets are now on sale for both Cinespia and Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District

Shoulder seasons, in the travel industry, are those in-between-ish moments that feel a bit out of the stream of time, and the general state of go-go-go, giving adventurers fresh ways to connect with the world and the places they want to be.

A fan of fall can view the time that arrives at the end of August, and the first few days of September, as its own sort of spooky shoulder season. We're no longer in the heated heart of summer (even if the days are still warm) and autumn? It's officially a few weeks out.

But fans of frights are starting to seek out those autumnal experiences that say Halloween is on its whimsically wicked way, even if it hasn't truly arrived.

How to best celebrate this short in-between stretch?

Screen something eerie (the Halloween-y aspect) outside (which still has the summer feels). And Cinespia and Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District will do just that in the weeks soon to come, with some classic, fan-popular treats in tow.

It won't actually be Friday the 13th, but Aug. 26 is still a Friday, making it a perfect date to show 1980's "Friday the 13th."

And the shadowy spot that Cinespia is heading? The woods, or as near to the woods as we'll get right in the city: Griffith Park.

True, the 21-year-old film series is synonymous with Hollywood Forever Cemetery screenings, but the group has visited Griffith Park more than a few times in recent years to show a line-up of blockbusters.

The event will feature "lawn-style seating" outside of the Greek Theatre, so be sure to arrive with a picnic blanket or low chair. DJ tunes, a themed photo booth, and a concession stand will up the frights-in-the-forest vibes.

Presenting the eek'd-out evening? Amazon Studios, Prime Video, and Freevee.

The following weekend is Labor Day Weekend, and Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District will roll out several sweet 'n scary confections from Sept. 2 through 5 at its ROW DTLA location.

The four-day festival, delightfully dubbed "Summerween," will feature afternoon screenings, including "Coraline," and grown-up goodies like "Scream" and "Practical Magic."

There are several flicks on the Summerween schedule, so take a peek, if you dare, now.