Outfest LA LGBTQ Returns With In-Person Screenings

What to Know Aug. 13-22, 2021

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" is the opening night gala on Aug. 13; the outdoor Cinespia-partnered event is happening at Hollywood Forever cemetery

Nearly 200 "hand-picked" films will screen at multiple SoCal theaters, including The Orpheum in DTLA and Harmony Gold in Hollywood

Savoring a superb cinematic work in the company of others? The people that may be strangers to you but have generously joined you on a quiet journey of discovery, empathy, joy, and understanding?

That's long been one of the true pleasures of attending a fantastic film festival, the sort of celebration that gathers great works from around the country, and beyond our borders, and then spools those poignant and profound pieces out over several delightful days.

And one of the major local festivals that has brimmed with a profound and poignant spirit for nearly four decades, as well as a dash of playful party-a-tude, plenty of panache, and the ability to bring people together?

It's Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, which has been helmed by the nonprofit organization Outfest for several community-connecting, bridge-building years now.

And now, heading into its 39th year, the diversity-focused, inclusivity-minded gathering will truly return as a gathering, with a number of in-person screenings, starting with something a bit new.

New, fresh, heartwarming, starlit, and celebratory: The opening night gala, which will feature the acclaimed "Everybody's Talking About Jamie," will be an outdoor event, at Hollywood Forever cemetery, in partnership with Cinespia.

An alfresco opening gala is a first for Outfest, and an atmospheric way to honor a lauded film on a warm summer evening.

Several in-person appearances by cast members and the director are expected at the ebullient event, which will add sparkle and joy to the festival's kick-off on Friday, Aug. 13.

But wait: There are still several days to go after the 13th, with a number of venues around town participating, including The Orpheum in DTLA and Harmony Gold in Hollywood, just to name a few.

What will you see as you visit one or all of these venues in search of scintillating cinematic experiences, moving tales, perfect performances, and stories to talk about?

The slate of "... nearly 200 hand-picked films represent nearly every genre and includes the voices and stories from the entire rainbow of the queer community including a significant number of first-time directors," shares the festival team.

Eager to know the global LGBTQIA+ scene better? Great news: There are over 50 international films on the 2021 line-up.

Documentaries, premieres, and welcome-backs to classics such as 1995's "The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love" will also festoon the gem-filled grid.

"We're thrilled to be coming back in-person carefully and with intention to celebrate this amazing community, its stories and its resiliency and spirit with so many incredible films and special events," said Outfest Executive Director, Damien S. Navarro.

"Activating at some of our creators' and audiences' venue favorites like the DGA, Hollywood Forever, the Orpheum and REDCAT in DTLA, we hope brings all the 'feels' everyone is ready for. We can't wait for everyone to see the festival we have curated — I believe the slate of programming not only meets the moment but distinctly presents the work of some of the most talent contemporaries in queer cinema."

Tickets, times, where to go, what to see? Find the must-knows for the Aug. 13-22 film festivity right here.