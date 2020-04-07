‘Outlander’ Gallops Into This Week’s Free Paley@Home

What to Know Paley@Home on Youtube

Free

"Better Call Saul" panel on April 7, "Outlander" on April 10, with other treats in store

Many television viewers are shoulder-deep in Bingeland at the moment, that place you go when you've been asked to keep company with your couch while you #StayatHome.

And while TV aficionados do adore the characters, twists, thorny romances, and thornier conflicts of the buzziest shows, it can be even better to see several actors talking about their characters, the romances, and the plot twists, too.

Or, at least, such a treat can serve a complement to the series you're enjoying.

With that in mind, The Paley Center for Media has been sharing a number of past PaleyFest panels via its Paley@Home programming.

The free programming can be accessed at the TV bastion's Youtube Channel, with several offerings debuting each week.

And for the week of April 7-10?

Slip into your pajamas, grab a beverage, and settle in to get some straight-from-the-set talk from "Better Call Saul," "The Goldbergs," "The Road to 5G: Hans Vestberg and Andy Serwer," and "Outlander."

"Better Call Saul" is up on April 7, "The Goldbergs" on April 8, the conversation with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg on April 9, and "Outlander" on April 10.

You can find more TV-rich content at The Paley Center for Media Youtube channel, as way to enhance your understanding of whatever series you're currently devouring, or a longtime favorite you've been thinking about binging again.