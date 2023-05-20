Over 300 Artists to Bring Creative Flair to the Free Beverly Hills Art Show

What to Know Beverly Hills Art Show at Beverly Gardens Park

May 20 and 21, 2023

325 artists are expected to display their work; food trucks, a beer garden, and diversions of delight will dot the festival grounds

Beverly Hills knows how to host an outsized airy affair, the sort of under-the-sun — or stars — celebration that has oodles of dazzle, a hefty amount of razzle, and the sort of style that's long been associated with the Golden Triangle.

Look to Father's Day, and Rodeo Drive, where a bevy of chrome-cool cars parade through the city, and park, all to delight devotees of dream machines. And the Christmas kick-off, the one with the fireworks and performances and Santa sightings? That, too, is quintessentially Beverly Hills.

Now an art extravaganza that will soon mark its 50th anniversary is arriving to give us a taste of summertime and the sorts of stroll-so-easy events that are filled with art-looking, food-snacking, and the sipping of fine vino.

It's the Beverly Hills Art Show, and it will unfurl at a spot that boasts one of the city's most iconic signs: Beverly Gardens Park.

The free-to-enter happening will feature all sorts of artworks, from photos to paintings to sculptures, and, of course, the always lovely chance to chat with artists.

Activities created for kids are on the schedule, and coming across a community exhibit or two? That will likely happen if you make plans to saunter through the whole thing.

And "whole thing" should absolutely imply just how big this is: Some 325 artists are expected to show for the show.

A show, by the by, that has spring-meets-summer panache, the sort of free, sunshiny, soak-up-the-art aura that we come to expect, or at least hope for, when the outdoor festivals begin popping up around the city come May.

As for those May dates? Bask in one of the biggest art spectaculars around, as well as that quintessential Beverly Hills atmosphere, on May 20 and 21.