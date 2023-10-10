Over 40 Santa Ana eateries will gather for a vibrant ‘Taste of' celebration

What to Know Taste of Santa Ana

$69 general admission; Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The parking lot of MainPlace (next to Main Street)

A Saturday evening in October, a few weeks before night starts to arrive around the middle of the afternoon, is a thing to treasure, especially among those gourmands who aren't digging into all of the Halloween candy that seems to be, well, everywhere.

There is time for candy later, for sure, but on Saturday, Oct. 14 dozens of restaurants, breweries, and wineries will make for MainPlace, where Taste of Santa Ana will happen over three snacky, supful, sip-worthy hours.

The food festival is very much about spotlighting the city's vibrant dining scene, and the chefs, restauranteurs, and diners who help to make the area such a palate-pleasing paradise.

The eighth annual "Fiesta of Flavors" happening, which is presented by the Power of One Foundation, a "non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond," and the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, will take place in the mall's parking lot near Main Street.

Set to show at the celebratory soirée with all sorts of vittles, from plump-to-bursting tacos to imaginative treats? Miguel's Homestyle Mexican Food, Pollo Campero, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Food are all on the appetite-stoking list.

Flashpants will provide the '80s-riffic sounds, while lawn games and a photo booth are some of the non-munchable diversions.

The beneficiary of the evening is the Power of One Foundation.

A general ticket is $69 — there's a VIP option, too, for $99 — and advance purchase is recommended.

If you want to be surprised by the bounty of bites there, and the dining favorites behind them, that is definitely a solid choice. But if you want to take a peek in advance, we're for that, too: You can eye some of the attendees on this page, which is also where you'll find your ticket.