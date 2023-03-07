Pacific Park's Sea Dragon Is About to Take a Dramatic Helicopter Ride

What to Know The original Sea Dragon ride debuted at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier in 1996

The 6,000-pound attraction will be lifted out of the amusement park by a heavy-duty helicopter on March 9 beginning at 8 a.m.

After a brief stay at the Port of Hueneme in Ventura County, it will make its way to its retirement at City Museum, a playground-like destination, in St. Louis

Can dragons really fly?

It's a quirky question that's commonly asked, and answered, in the fantasy novels, TV shows, and films we modern humans so dearly adore.

But outside of a storybook, large-scale winged creatures, the kind that sport fearsome talons, scaly skin, and a talent for breathing fire, aren't known to ride the wind.

That's all changing on Thursday, March 9 when the Sea Dragon, an attraction at Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier, will become airborne, at least for a few highly visual minutes.

Of course, this bright-green swinging ship ride, which debuted at the Santa Monica destination in May 1996, isn't riding the breeze of its own magical accord; an HP-60A civilian Blackhawk helicopter will help the well-known beastie achieve its dramatic lift-off.

The Sea Dragon's next destination? It's the busy commercial hub of Port Hueneme, which is a short jaunt to the northwest of Santa Monica.

But the fantastical critter won't observe a lengthy engagement at the Ventura County seaport, for it is expected at the fanciful City Museum in St. Louis, where it will live out its regal retirement.

As for the new kid on the block, the up-and-comer filling the original Sea Dragon's very big shoes, er, claws?

An updated Sea Dragon is now sitting on the footprint of the first ride, bringing those same swing-based thrills delivered by new technology, like LED lights and wind generators, and a complement of cool features (think an energetic custom soundtrack, for starters).

Though "sitting" may not tell the whole story of the updated attraction; those big 40-foot drops, which are created by the attraction's front-to-back swinging motion, are still very much a part of the exciting experience.

"The original Sea Dragon has provided millions of Pacific Park guests with fun memories with family and friends over the last 26 years," said Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

"The enthusiasm that guests have for the original Sea Dragon and its extreme popularity prompted us to introduce the all-new Sea Dragon and reimagine the ride experience while providing the same classic swing ride that guests know and love so well."

Eager to share your memories and photos of the first Sea Dragon? You can, at this nostalgic site.

This isn't the first time that an amazing local attraction has received help from the sky; visitors to the La Brea Tar Pits may recall helicopters helping to position the famous mammoth sculptures in the bubbling pool of tar back in 1968.