Pageant of the Masters Is Giving Away Walk-On Parts

What to Know The Laguna Beach production will return in 2021

Ten people who donate their 2020 tickets will win walk-on roles

Enter the drawing through Sept. 3, 2020; the winner announcement is scheduled for Sept. 4

Every major event has canceled, rescheduled, or postponed for the summer of 2020, with many looking to what is to come in 2021.

One of those stalwart spectaculars, the Pageant of the Masters, has been delivering tableaux vivant scenes, or "living paintings," to Laguna Beach audiences since the 1930s.

But while the stay-still, hold-the-pose pageant is, well, on hold for the moment, the talented production team that stages it already has big plans for next year.

Those plans include the theme "Made in America" (put on hold from 2020, yes) and the chance for a 2020 ticket holder to score a walk-on role.

How will can happen? There's a giveaway drawing on, through Sept. 3, 2020, and people who'd like to donate a ticket purchased for the 2020 pageant may donate it to try for that special, once-in-a-lifetime part.

Interested? There's a form you'll need to fill out, in order to donate your ticket.

Is it on your bucket list to be in the Pageant of the Masters, just once?

You'll likely find many bucket list-sharing buddies around Southern California, because the chance to stand inside a recreated painting or sculpture, in front of a large and rapt audience, doesn't happen all that often.

Ten winners will be chosen. And, yes, that ticket donation is tax-deductible.

Don't start practicing your freezing techniques just yet. You'll want to review all of the giveaway's rules, so start here.

And to revisit the pageant, which would be happening nightly right around now, call upon the Pageant of the Masters site, which has a number of treats for those who love one of California's quirkiest and coolest cultural institutions.