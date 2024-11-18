Pageant of the Masters looks to California for its ‘Golden' 2025 theme

What to Know Pageant of the Masters 2025

The upcoming theme is "Gold Coast: Treasures from California"

Volunteers in elaborate make-up and costumes famously hold still "inside" larger-than-life artworks

Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach

July 5 through Aug. 29, 2025

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1, 2024

$47 and up

Staying totally and completely still, keeping a wide gaze, and not even fluttering so much as an eyelash for a minute or more?

None of can do so at this juncture, not with the holidays just ahead and a million, or at least several dozen, must-dos on our must-do list.

But each December 1, something comes along to remind that catching that breath, and pausing in a real way, has its beautiful benefits.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No more being mysterious: The Pageant of the Masters is what we're talking about, that tableaux vivant production that has graced a grand outdoor stage in Laguna Beach for over 90 years.

It's a summertime thing — the "outdoor" part reveals that much — but tickets to the acclaimed art-inspired extravaganza traditionally go on sale Dec. 1.

Which means that late November is all about a big reveal: What will the theme of the following year be?

The team at the fabled pageant made the official announcement Nov. 18: "Gold Coast: Treasures from California" will give lovers of our glorious Golden State much to anticipate.

Drawing upon artworks — think paintings, photographs, sculptures, and beyond — found at some of California's best museums, the stage show will gracefully weave together the histories, myths, and beauties of life along the West Coast.

Indeed, this is the production that finds volunteers holding still "inside" oversized homages to the legendary masterpieces. The people playing the roles are to be heartily commended, as well as the backstage team, those talented pros behind the incredibly creative use of cosmetics and costuming.

It is, in short, a visual feast, one that has delighted generations of Southern Californians and art lovers who travel from points far beyond our state.

"California is home to exceptional art museum and landmarks, each one offering treasures that tell the story of our state," shared Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy.

Ms. Davy offered where she found the seed of this state-strong spectacular: "After visiting the Hilbert Museum, I felt inspired to celebrate California's artistic contributions and to encourage audiences to explore the gems in their own backyard."

Some of the best-known paintings found at California's best-known cultural institutions will also make their way to the celebrated stage in homage to those magnificent museums. So even if an artwork doesn't depict California, it will hail from a California-based museum or monument.

Tickets start at $47 and go on sale Sunday, Dec. 1.

The 2025 Pageant of the Masters will sparkle at the Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach from July 5 through Aug. 29.