Paint Baby Yoda While Sipping a Pint

Gatherings where you can sip something spirited and/or refreshing while putting a brush to canvas? They frequently walk a pretty fanciful road.

True, you can create works of art that focus on sunsets and bowls of fruit, two lovely subjects, but there are also those paint-and-sippers that involve putting quirkier things to canvas, like, say, the recent party involving Corgis.

But a whimsical contender is rising in Ventura, at Barrelhouse 101, and it involves painting Baby Yoda.

If you recently powered through "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, you understand the adorable appeal: The show's Child character evolved into the meme superstar of late 2019, and while he isn't actually a baby Yoda, the internet unapologetically dubbed him Baby Yoda because he was so Yoda-ish and wrinkly and sweet and powerful and able to raise his wittle hand and immediately best the baddies.

Fans of this bewitching baby, who is actually 50 years old but you know, a baby, can sign up to paint him at the Inner Artist Paint Parties event, and enjoy a pint, too, on Jan. 30.

The price is $40, which covers your art-making needs. As for the size of the canvas? It's 11 by 14 inches, meaning it can fit pretty much in any spot that needs more Baby-Yoda-ing.

The first session that was scheduled for Baby Yoda sold out quickly, and this newly added date is likely to as well. Best book your spot faster than Mando can surprise a Stormtrooper or Cara Dune takes down a foe.

Do you know someone who is thoroughly bewitched by Baby Yoda? Hello, instant birthday gift or Valentine's present.

Is it you? Then paint this instant "Star Wars" universe icon for yourself at this cosmically cute creative event.