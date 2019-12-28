Parade Ponies to Trot at Equestfest

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 29 (10 a.m. doors, 12 p.m. show)

The Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank

$20 through Sharp Seating ($45 reserved VIP)

Watching a horse pass by while standing on a Colorado Boulevard curb?

You're going to try to soak up every last detail as quickly as you can, from the swish of the animal's tail to how he holds her head.

Is his mane brushed to one side? Is the saddle a symphony of embroidery and leatherwork? There's so much to take in, all while the magnificent hoofster is on the move.

But what if you could spend a few hours enjoying the horses of the Rose Parade in a different setting? A place where you can admire them from a closer spot, for a longer stretch of time, and even get talk to their riders?

You can, when Equestfest presented by Wells Fargo grandly gallops into The Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The popular horsey happening will feature "... drills and dances," as well as "... trick riding and roping," which means guests will get to experience some additional skills that will not be seen during the parade.

Visiting the stables is also a possibility, if you want to learn about tack and "the many different breeds" that participate in the pomp-filled Pasadena event.

There'll be food and sips for sale, too, should you want to make a day of it.

Will you find a favorite horse there, one you'll want to keep an eye out for on New Year's Day?

How can you not fall a little in love with these brilliant mane-rockers, especially after standing a few feet from them, and getting to know exactly what they're like in a more intimate, stable-based setting?

It's super-cool stuff for equine enthusiasts and parade lovers and basically everyone who enjoys connecting in an authentic way with our animal brethren, which, surely, is all of us.