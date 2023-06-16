‘Parks After Dark' twinkles with free activities at 34 scenic SoCal spots

What to Know "Parks After Dark," presented by LA County Parks

Select dates through Aug. 5, 2023

Outdoor movies, fitness challenges, play dates, and more

The gloaming can get a little gloomy in June, but in the evenings that lead up to the Fourth of July? Our Southern California twilights become almost instantly twinklier.

That's because the toastier temperatures truly arrive as summer officially starts, making the mere idea of being outside at nighttime especially pleasant.

LA County Parks understands our longing to be among trees or near grass, all while engaging in a summer-sweet and carefree pursuit. And to help us, there is Parks After Dark, the multi-week series that is a true warm-weather gift to the community, and we do mean "gift."

For entry to the events is free and no ticket is needed. The only thing that is required is lining up the location that is featuring what you'd like to do and then getting there on the right evening.

There are so many evenings coming up that studying this page, then noting all of the tempting events you're interested in, is your next step.

Fitness challenges, outdoor movies, live concerts, Senior Social Hours, Teen Zones, lawn games, and food trucks will be in the spotlight, depending upon the destination and date.

"Big Ideas and Innovations," "Bring the World to My Park," and "LA County Got Talent" are some of the upcoming themes.

Week-by-week, fresh focuses will come into view, concluding with a "Back to School Rally," featuring art classes and workshops, in early August.

Participating parks include Amigo Park in Whittier, El Cariso Park in Sylmar, and Loma Alta Park in Altadena. (Just make sure your local park is taking a role in the themed event you're keen to try before stopping by.)

Talk about easygoing, uplifting, and something that is sweetly citywide: Welcome back, "Parks After Dark."

We'll see you when the gloomy gloamings go and the sparkly SoCal stars begin their summer-style twinkling.