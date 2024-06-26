Happy 626 Day: Find fun times around Pasadena and beyond

What to Know 626 Day is June 26

Informally honored by some local businesses, 626 Day spotlights several cities around the San Gabriel Valley, including Pasadena

818 Day, an occasion made for the San Fernando Valley, happens August 18; special events frequently pop up around the region

An area code, in a vast land where area codes are plentiful, can be a source of pride, of joy, and even a conversation starter.

True, many of us frequently move between Southern California's dozens (and dozens) of cities, but our phone numbers, and thus our area codes, have a way of sticking with us through the years.

If you're a longtime 626er, you may be an ardent supporter of Pasadena and many of the marvelous municipalities around the San Gabriel Valley.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If this is you, or you're a living-beyond-the-626 person who still loves to swing by the mountain-close region for delicious noodles, a sunny day out at one of the big public gardens like the Los Angeles County Arboretum, or an afternoon spent explore the Pasadena Boba Trail, then June 26 is your day.

Of course, the San Gabriel Valley is also home to another excellent area code, 909, which includes the Fairplex, so best clear your calendar for some Sept. 9 playtime in Pomona.

And the San Fernando Valley has, in the past, enjoyed special events themed to 818 Day, a mid-August moment worth marking.

By the by, Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, a celebrated destination located at the northwest corner of the San Gabriel Valley, boasts an 818 area code.

We're looking forward to marking everything 818 in just a few weeks, but, as June 26 heats up, we're seeking cool adventures in all of the 626-centered spots; visit Visit Pasadena for all sorts of terrific tips.