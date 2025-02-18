Briefly postponed, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week is almost here

What to Know 2025 Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

Feb. 23-March 1 (note the new dates; the event was previously scheduled for late January)

Restaurants across the Crown City will offer special burgers, deals, and burger-oriented fun

The Cheeseburger Challenge will return, giving fans a chance to vote for their favorites, from veggie burgers to turkey burgers, around town

The cheeseburger was invented by Lionel Sternberger in Pasadena over a century ago

Pasadena is truly a can-do, spirits high, let's-pull-together city, something that is upliftingly on display during its biggest annual events, like the Rose Parade, and in times of urgency, crisis, and community need, too.

Crown City residents put several plans hold just a week after the rosy parade to help neighbors displaced by the Eaton Fire, which swept through Altadena and parts of Pasadena.

The response was immediate, thorough, and poignantly powerful: People pitched in across the city and beyond, organizing food drives, clothing pop-ups, and place to temporarily shelter pets.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Annual happenings also were put on hold, understandably: The city's famous Restaurant Week, a January tradition, was immediately postponed in the face of the ongoing fire relief efforts.

Postponed, but not cancelled, as organizers also wanted to help regional restaurants, which have also been impacted by the fires and the aftermath; several restaurant employees around the area lost their homes or were in the fire zone.

If you'd like to show your support for a treasured local business, you can love upon your favorite restaurant and by stopping by during Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, which begins, tastily, on the final Sunday in February.

That's Feb. 23, and several spots around town will offer deals and offbeat burgers created just for the appetizing occasion.

Pie 'N Burger, that California Boulevard classic, will have a dine-in deal; be sure to download the coupon on the Pasadena Cheeseburger Week site.

Dog Haus is offering a Dog Haus Burger & drink for $10, while a Salmon Burger Meal is in the spotlight at Kathleen's Restaurant.

For the full line-up of specials and special burgers, swing by this site.

You'll also find information on the site about the yearly Cheeseburger Challenge, when voters can have their say, beginning Feb. 23.