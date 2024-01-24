Pasadena Comic Con roars into our worlds with pop-up shops, cosplay, and panels plenty

What to Know Pasadena Comic Con at the Pasadena Convention Center

Sunday, Jan. 28

$15 general admission; $25 early admission

Ask a superhero if his cape is warm and he may demonstrate its versatility right on the spot, turning it into a snuggly scarf, cozy wrap, and, if it is especially ensorcelled, a long overcoat.

It seems like such a magical cape might be needed on the final Sunday of January, when several superheroes and other fanciful characters, the sorts of figures that fill the worlds of anime, movies, and TV with wonder, gather at the Pasadena Convention Center.

That's where the one-day-only, fly-by-and-enjoy Pasadena Comic Con will take place. And no, if you don't have a cape or the ability to leap over tall buildings, you can take the Metro, which stops at the nearby Del Mar Station.

Several artists, voice actors, and writers will be in attendance at the Sunday, Jan. 28 event, with Butch Patrick of "The Munsters," cast members from "The Cuphead Show," and Van Partible, the creator of "Johnny Bravo," stopping by the entertainment expo.

DJ Lance Rock is on the roster, too, and actor Charles Shaughnessy of "The Nanny."

Vendors, chances to browse toys, comics, and all of the cool details found at a sizable convention are also part of the line-up.

Just be sure to check who is stopping by and what events are afoot before you head to the Crown City, as schedules can change. And securing your ticket in advance? Always a smart move.

The Southern California calendar is popping with pop culture events, but this sunny Sunday celebration in Pasadena is one of the "festive firsts" of the year, a great place to workshop a brand-new cosplay ensemble or meet an artist who inspires you.

A general ticket? It's $15 and available via this site.