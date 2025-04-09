Pasadena Humane is hosting a heartwarming kitten party and admission is free

Kitten Season sounds like it might be the sweetest season, and we wouldn't quibble with that description: Anything to do with delightful, roly-poly, tummy-scratchable felines of diminutive size is probably pretty adorable.

But the warmer months also bring an urgent reality to those who love cats. Our shelters are full-to-overwhelmed with young felines, and finding humans to dote upon these dear ones can be a tall order.

Fostering, though, helps the heart-tugging situation in a major way, and Pasadena Humane has a day devoted to the kindhearted act.

The Raymond Avenue animal center is hosting a "Kitten Shower" April 12, giving cat-championing humans all of the details they need to "help care for neonatal kittens."

Beyond the fostering focus — and the focus will definitely be a main part of the day, with staff members ready to sign up new foster volunteers — there will be face-painting fun, a presentation all about what kittens do with behavioral expert Dr. Mikel Delgado, and an appearance by Nathan the Cat Lady.

Oh yes: The naming of kittens is one tender to-do on the schedule.

If you'd like to leave with a few toys, either for your cat at home or a new furry lovebug you'll be caring for in the near future, a vendor pop-up will have what you seek.

This kitten-focused foster festivity is free to join, but be sure to RSVP meow, er, now.