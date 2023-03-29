Pasadena Humane's ‘Wiggle Waggle Walk' Trots Into Its First-Ever Springtime Date

What to Know Wiggle Waggle Walk's 25th Anniversary

Sunday, April 2 at Brookside Park near Rose Bowl Stadium

$50 registration through noon on March 31; registration is available on-site for $65; participants will receive a t-shirt, dog bandana, bib, and medal

So you say you've been attending the heart-healthy and heartwarming Wiggle Waggle Walk for the last 25 years?

Then you surely recall that the adorable event used to take place in Pasadena's Central Park, a green space that's just a few pawprints north of where Pasadena Humane is located.

But like so many Fido-focused fundraisers, this winning event wiggled and waggled and soon became something rather bigger, with more people, and more pups, wanting to join the give-back fun.

Now it takes place at especially spacious Brookside Park, which is still in the Crown City.

And here's a twist if you're a longtime wiggler-waggler: The walk scheduled for Sunday, April 2 is the first spring outing ever for the help-out happening, which formerly was a September staple.

The goal is to raise $175,000, money that will support "... programs like the animal ICU, spay/neuter, foster care, a pet food bank, the Helping Paws pet owner assistance program, and much more."

Since its start in 1998, the Wiggle Waggle has raised over $5 million.

Leashed dogs are welcome to join the spirited romp around the stadium; you and your hound can go for the mile-long stroll or try the five-miler, if you're feeling it.

And if you're feeling like doing this on your own, without your tail-wagger, or with a team featuring other hound-loving humans, that's a-ok, too.

"We are thrilled for the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run to return to Brookside Park at the Rose Bowl once again," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane.

"It’s awe-inspiring to think about the life-saving impact this event has had over the last 25 years. It's a beautiful testament to our community!"

Activities, photo opportunities, food trucks, and tunes will round out the merry morning event.

Registering ahead of time? You can; get the details now.

Signing up there? That's possible, too.

Happy 25th Anniversary, Wiggle Waggle Walk!