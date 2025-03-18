Pasadena Humane's ‘Wiggle Waggle Walk' will honor the ‘community's resilience'

The center played a critical role during and after the Eaton Fire; find out how to give back.

What to Know 27th Annual Wiggle Waggle Walk

The annual fundraiser supports Pasadena Humane

Sunday, April 6

Brookside Park near Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena

$50 registration through noon April 4; $65 day-of registration

Dogs are welcome at the pup-championing strolls, which include a 1-mile walk and 5-mile walk

Just hours after the Eaton Fire began Jan. 7, an animal organization located a few miles southwest of the fire's destructive path sprung into assistance-focused action.

Of course, those locals who have supported Pasadena Humane for years, even decades, quickly understood that the Raymond Avenue center would quickly become a comforting and help-filled nexus.

Soon, evacuees who needed a place for their displaced animals to stay, as well as bowls, food, crates, and more, found the aid they sought at Pasadena Humane.

The organization has long connected with the community in all sorts of meaningful ways, with long-running events like the Wiggle Waggle Walk offering people and pooches a way to socialize, get some exercise, and raise money for the center's many animal-championing programs.

The walk, which trots back into the Brookside Park area on the first Sunday of April, will have a particularly poignant atmosphere, thanks to the fundraiser's focus on the community following the Eaton Fire.

"In the wake of the Eaton Fire, we're focusing on coming together as a community to celebrate our strength and resilience," says Mia Dunn, Senior Director of Philanthropy at Pasadena Humane.

The walk will benefit services like the animal ICU and the pet food pantry, as well as the Helping Paws pet owner assistance program.

Registration is open. You can join the feel-good fun for $50 on April 4 or sign up at the event for $65. Find out more about fundraising and putting together a team on this site.

There's a mile-long walk to consider, if you and your hound are seeking something a bit shorter, and the stretch-a-leg — make that stretch-four-legs, if your pup is with you — 5-mile option.

Following the wiggling and waggling, a vendor-filled pop-up will grace the grounds along with a "Sit, Stay, and Play" Training Park, too; food trucks will also be on-hand for those post-walk cravings.

If you're planning to wiggle and/or waggle elsewhere April 6, you can still donate and support Pasadena Humane from afar.

Here's where to help a dedicated organization that stood at the side of so many Altadena and Pasadena animal lovers during a critical time and strongly stands beside them still.