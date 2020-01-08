Pasadena’s Cheeseburger Week Is Set to Sizzle

What to Know Jan. 26-31, 2020

Dozens of local restaurants will offer special cheeseburgers and deals

A Pasadena teenager is believed to have invented the modern cheeseburger in 1924

You can know a city, and feel familiar with its streets, and love its landmarks, and not be fully up on how it has changed the chow-down course of history.

Take Pasadena, with its flowery floats and celebrated stadiums and grand boulevards and historic manors. It also has a stake in the savory snackage world, a big one, and it involves a beef patty, a bun, and a melted slice of something gooey and dairy-delicious.

For the cheeseburger and the Crown City go back, way back, all the way to the middle of the 1920s. That's when the popular foodstuff is said to have first popped up Pasadena's own The Rite Spot, thanks to the ingenuity of Lionel Sternberger, the teenage son of the cafe's owner.

Cheeseburger Week honors this legacy each January, giving visitors to the city a chance to try a host of modern-day takes on tasty, hand-holdable meal.

Dozens of local restaurants spotlight special cheeseburgers during the week, which is happening from Jan. 26-31 in 2020.

What a way to bid the first month, traditionally the least decadent of all the months, a hearty farewell.

Deals, too, pop up around town, and past participants have included Pie 'n Burger and Dog Haus Biergarten.

Can you eat every cheeseburger in town during that six-day span?

Not likely, but connecting with one or two titans of the meaty form is not outside the realm of patty-perfect possibility.