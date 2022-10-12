Pasadena's Free ArtNight Boasts Dance, Tunes, and Museum Magic

What to Know ArtNight Pasadena

Free; Friday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Armory Center for the Arts, Pasadena Playhouse, City Hall, and the Art Center are all participating; check specific venues before you go to view their ArtNight schedules

The Crown City boasts many jewels, but several of the region's most stunning gems seem to shine brightest when a certain free cultural spectacular returns, as it does each spring and fall.

It's ArtNight Pasadena we're fully swooning over, that free, museum-fun, gallery-laden, free, music-rich, activity-cool, free, and theater-fab festivity.

Oh, did we insert the word "free" there several times?

We most certainly did, for this four-hour treat is all about connecting people with some of the jewels that dot Pasadena, a city that is crowned by several culturally amazing institutions.

Those include the Armory Center for the Arts, Jackie Robinson Community Center, Art Center, Parson's Nose Theater, and the Pasadena Conservatory of Music, just to name a few.

In fact, just saying "just to name a few" doesn't fully serve the splendid roster of ArtNight participants, so check out all of the places that are joining the joy on Friday night, Oct. 14.

Reservations?

You don't have to make them; simply show up at one or more of the participating locations to check out an exhibit, hear a short concert, watch a live radio play, or make art. (Sometimes spots can fill up if things get busy, so you'll need to wait, but that will depend on the venue and organization.)

Some of the tempting fall 2022 choices include the playful opportunity to write poetry at Red Hen Press, intriguing improv instruction at Pasadena Playhouse, and chances to make pumpkin planters at City Hall.

Photography exhibits, video presentations, creative craft-making, and scintillating sounds round out the four hours.

Truth be told, we're wishing we could find one magical jewel that the Crown City probably doesn't hold (as far as we know): An enchanting jewel we could wish upon so we could simultaneously be everywhere around Pasadena, enjoying everything all at once.

That won't be possible, due to the impressive number of galleries, art spaces, and community gathering places lined up for the Oct. 14 extravaganza, so choosing two or three places you'd like to truly soak in is your next step.

Take it now by reviewing the event's fabulous fall 2022 line-up.