Pasadena's Visitor Hotline Returns to Answer Your Rosiest Questions

What to Know Dec. 28-30 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Dec. 31-Jan 1 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

877-793-9911

The 134th Rose Parade and 109th Rose Bowl will take place on Jan. 2, 2023

Where can you grab a doughnut after the Rose Parade? Where should I park for the Rose Bowl? What's fun to see with young kids around the Crown City? And where can we go to see floats?

There are probably as many questions about the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl as there are roses in the Tournament House's beautiful Wrigley Garden, and making sure that visitors and locals get the answers they need is the annual calling of several dedicated volunteers.

And happily helming this enterprise? It's Visit Pasadena, the tourism organization behind the pop-up Visitor Hotline, a complimentary service that returns at the end of each December for a limited time.

The reason behind this is as clear as the sky on a bright January morning: Over 700,000 people call upon the city during the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl, and during the time leading up to the world-famous events, and helping those people out is key to making their experience a good one.

The hotline will be back, for its 39th year, on Dec. 28. The last day to call? It's Jan. 1, which is the day before the 2023 Rose Parade.

The 2023 Royal Court will help launch the service on opening day, while volunteers will be on hand for the remainder of the run, all to assist callers with all of their Pasadena-related queries, and any asks that are related to the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl.

And that number you'll call? It's 877-793-9911. Do note the service's daytime hours, and the shorter weekend schedule, too.